Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 3,461 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 616,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 2,059,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,693. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

