Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 597,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 526,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 333,588 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

