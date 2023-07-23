Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 881 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,022,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

