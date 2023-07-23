Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
