Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

