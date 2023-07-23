BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.60.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

