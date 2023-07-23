Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,916.80 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $581.50 billion and approximately $7.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.00829569 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00123776 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020347 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,437,125 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.