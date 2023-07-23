Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0589 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $33,562.86 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00229814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.