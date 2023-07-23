BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $518,282.19 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002227 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,983,065 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.