BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.55 million and $459,575.66 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,983,660 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.