BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $751.21 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $689.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.