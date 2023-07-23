BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $751.21 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

