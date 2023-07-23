Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,774.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,923.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,998.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,691.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,568.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.