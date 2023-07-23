Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after buying an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

