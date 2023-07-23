BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Critical Analysis

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrainsWay and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 178.36%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -53.37% -28.89% -20.74% Retractable Technologies -2.63% 1.39% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BrainsWay and Retractable Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $25.83 million 1.54 -$13.35 million ($0.41) -5.84 Retractable Technologies $61.08 million 0.58 $5.08 million ($0.05) -23.80

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

