Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $651,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $64.68. 9,898,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

