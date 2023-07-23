Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

