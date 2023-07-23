British Land’s (BLND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.84) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 458.75 ($6.00).
British Land Trading Down 1.4 %
BLND opened at GBX 345.90 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.80.
In related news, insider Simon Carter acquired 28,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £99,906.06 ($130,630.31). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 4,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($19,144.72). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,532 shares of company stock worth $19,482,389 and have sold 48,380 shares worth $15,660,565. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
