Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

