Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

