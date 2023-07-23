Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $123,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $126,560. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.