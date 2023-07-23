Cadence Bank (CADE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CADE stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

