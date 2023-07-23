Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $90.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

