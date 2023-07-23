Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.