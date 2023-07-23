Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.65. 2,249,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

