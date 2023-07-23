Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $257.65 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

