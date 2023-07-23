CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Hits $42.24 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $7.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.56 or 1.00000351 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

