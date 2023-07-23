Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.70 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Celer Network has a market cap of $116.61 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

