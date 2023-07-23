Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CLBT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

