Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.