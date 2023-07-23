Centurion (CNT) Trading Down 92.1% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 92.1% against the US dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $39.52 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.28760914 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

