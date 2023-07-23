Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $517.66 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003439 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $517.66 million and approximately $5,628.02 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

