Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.68.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
