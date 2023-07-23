Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $443,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.