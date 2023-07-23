Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.04 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

