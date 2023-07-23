Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 387,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

