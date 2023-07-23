China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Financial Comparison

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Volatility and Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of China Carbon Graphite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Carbon Graphite Group and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

NET Power has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.55%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and NET Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 0.03 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Summary

NET Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

