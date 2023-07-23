Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,078,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,338 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Cisco Systems worth $579,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

