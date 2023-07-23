Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. 51job reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 528,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,041,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

