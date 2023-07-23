Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$20.27 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.47.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

