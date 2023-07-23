Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
