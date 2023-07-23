Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

