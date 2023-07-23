Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.