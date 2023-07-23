Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $70.10 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $4,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

