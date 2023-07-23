Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Hits $1,971.83 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,971.83 or 0.06553196 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $1.78 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents Ethereum 2 (ETH2), which is ETH staked through Coinbase. Coinbase customers can wrap their locked staked ETH to receive cbETH, which is an asset that can be traded, moved on-chain, and used in DeFi and other dapps. cbETH is known as a liquid staking token because it allows holders to get the benefits of staking without lockups or unbonding periods.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

