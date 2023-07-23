Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

