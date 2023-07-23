Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($26.70).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,385 ($31.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,117 ($27.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,940.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,760 ($23.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($29.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,168 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,040.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,138.89%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

