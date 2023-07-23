Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $555.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Compound has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $555.04 million and $61.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $71.28 or 0.00238612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,008 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

