Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

