ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

