Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.18 or 0.00030803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $54.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

