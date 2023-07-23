Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE COTY opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

