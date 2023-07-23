Critical Survey: Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) versus Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL)

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Resources and Coronado Global Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Resources presently has a consensus target price of $197.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. Given Arch Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Resources 33.74% 96.62% 52.94% Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Resources and Coronado Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arch Resources and Coronado Global Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Resources $3.73 billion 0.60 $1.33 billion $61.18 1.95 Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Arch Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Arch Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arch Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

